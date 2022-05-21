Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals the Return of Melon Frost With New Trailer

Atlus has released one of its daily trailers focusing on the many demons of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

Atlus has released one of its daily trailers focusing on the many demons of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

This time around we get to see the return of another rather exotic demon, Melon Frost, who debuted like Strawberry Frost in the original Soul Hackers, and then appeared very rarely in the Shin Megami Tensei series.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope, which places Leo at the top of the fortune ranking and Virgo at the very bottom.

You can watch it below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, a video explaining the gameplay, another, and one more.

Previous daily trailers include another showing off Ippon-Datara, another starring Saizo, one featuring Arahabaki, one showcasing Girimekhala, one starring Onmoraki, and one focusing on Sandalphon.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: