Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Girimekhala

Today Atlus released another of its daily trailers for its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showing one of the demons appearing in the game.

This time around, we get the reveal of Girimekhala, a demon that debuted a long time ago in Megami Tensei II, and has also recently appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope, which places Aries at the top of the fortune ranking and Virgo at the very bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

