Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Ippon-Datara

Today Atlus released another daily trailer for its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showing one of the demons appearing in the game.

This time around, we get a look at Ippon-Datara, one of the demons that debuted in the original Soul Hackers and has recently appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope, which places Pisces at the top of the fortune ranking and Gemini at the very bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: