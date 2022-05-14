Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Thoth

Today Atlus released another daily trailer for its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showing one of the demons appearing in the game.

Today Atlus released another daily trailer for its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showing one of the demons appearing in the game.

This time around, we get another look at Thoth, another demon that has been around for a long time and even appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope, which places Taurus at the top of the fortune ranking and Sagittarius at the very bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: