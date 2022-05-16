Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Starring Saizo
Today Atlus released another daily trailer for its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showing one of the playable characters appearing in the game.
This time around, we take another look at Saizo, with a trailer that’s a little longer than the usual daily ones.
As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope, which places Scorpio at the top of the fortune ranking and Sagittarius at the very bottom.
Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.
Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game:
“Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and ATLUS’s next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world.
Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.”