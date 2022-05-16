Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Starring Saizo

Atlus released another daily trailer for its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showing one of the playable characters appearing in the game.

This time around, we take another look at Saizo, with a trailer that’s a little longer than the usual daily ones.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope, which places Scorpio at the top of the fortune ranking and Sagittarius at the very bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

