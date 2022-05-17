Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Arahabaki
Today Atlus released another of its daily trailers for its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showing one of the demons appearing in the game.
Today Atlus released another of its daily trailers for its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showing one of the demons appearing in the game.
This time around, we get a look at Arahabaki, a demon that has debuted a long time ago close to the beginning of the Shin Megami Tensei series, and has also recently appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.
As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope, which places Pisces at the top of the fortune ranking and Capricorn at the very bottom. Looks like it’s my unlucky day.
Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.
You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, a video explaining the gameplay, another, and one more.
Previous daily trailers include another showcasing Principality, one showing off Basilisk, one focusing on the Cirque du Goumaden, another starring Thoth, one showing off Ippon-Datara, and another starring Saizo.
Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game:
“Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and ATLUS’s next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world.
Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.”