Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Arahabaki

Today Atlus released another of its daily trailers for its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showing one of the demons appearing in the game.

This time around, we get a look at Arahabaki, a demon that has debuted a long time ago close to the beginning of the Shin Megami Tensei series, and has also recently appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope, which places Pisces at the top of the fortune ranking and Capricorn at the very bottom. Looks like it’s my unlucky day.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: