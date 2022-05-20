Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Sandalphon

Atlus has released another of its daily trailers focusing on the many demons of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

This time around we get to see the gameplay of Sandalphon, who debuted in 1995 in Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner (the predecessor of the original Soul Hackers) and has recently appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope, which places Taurus at the top of the fortune ranking and Gemini at the very bottom.

You can watch it below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: