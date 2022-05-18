Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Onmoraki

Today Atlus released one of its daily trailers for its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showing one of the demons appearing in the game.

Today Atlus released one of its daily trailers for its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, showing one of the demons appearing in the game.

This time around, we get the reveal of Onmoraki, another of the many demons which debuted in the original Soul Hackers and has also recently appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope, which places Pisces at the top of the fortune ranking and Aquarius at the very bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, a video explaining the gameplay, another, and one more.

Previous daily trailers include another focusing on the Cirque du Goumaden, another starring Thoth, one showing off Ippon-Datara, another starring Saizo, one featuring Arahabaki, and one showcasing Girimekhala.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: