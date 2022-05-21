Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Zafiro Mall With New Trailer

Atlus has released one of its daily trailers focusing on the many locations of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

The video introduces a fashion mall named “Zafiro” located on Shinsando avenue. In the game’s fictionalized parody of Tokyo, it matches the Tokyu Plaza mall in Omotesando in the real Tokyo.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope, which places Taurus at the top of the fortune ranking and Pisces at the very bottom.

You can watch it below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: