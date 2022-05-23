Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Pazuzu in New Trailer

Atlus has released another of its daily trailers focusing on the many demons of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

Atlus has released another of its daily trailers focusing on the many demons of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

This time around we get to see Pazuzu, who debuted in the original Megami Tensei and has been part of most games of the series until it recently appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope, which places Pisces at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the very bottom.

You can watch it below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, a video explaining the gameplay, another, and one more.

Previous daily trailers include another featuring Arahabaki, one showcasing Girimekhala, one starring Onmoraki, one focusing on Sandalphon, one showcasing Melon Frost, and one revealing the Zafiro fashion mall.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: