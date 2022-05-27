Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Pyro Jack (Jack O’Lantern) With New Trailer

Atlus released the inevitable daily trailer of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will appear in the game.

We take a look at Pyro Jack (also known as Jack O’Lantern), another classic demon that debuted in the Shin Megami Tensei series a long time ago and also appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the trailer also includes a daily horoscope displaying Leo at the top of the fortune ranking, and Gemini at the bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: