Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Showing a Ramen Stall
Atlus has released another of its daily trailers of Soul Hackers 2 revealing another location that will appear in the game.
Atlus has released another of its daily trailers of Soul Hackers 2 revealing another location that will appear in the game.
The trailer showcases a ramen stall in Karakucho (which is the game’s parody of Kabukicho in Tokyo), where you can apparently purchase a bowl of “Goma Miso Ramen.”
As usual, the video includes the daily horoscope, with Leo at the top and Scorpio at the bottom of the fortune ranking.
You can check out the trailer below.
Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.
You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, a video explaining the gameplay, another, and one more.
Previous daily trailers include another focusing on Sandalphon, one showcasing Melon Frost, one revealing the Zafiro fashion mall, one revealing Pazuzu, one showing a bunch of demons, and one revealing Orthrus.
Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game:
“Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and ATLUS’s next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world.
Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.”