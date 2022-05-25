Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Showing a Ramen Stall

Atlus has released another of its daily trailers of Soul Hackers 2 revealing another location that will appear in the game.

The trailer showcases a ramen stall in Karakucho (which is the game’s parody of Kabukicho in Tokyo), where you can apparently purchase a bowl of “Goma Miso Ramen.”

As usual, the video includes the daily horoscope, with Leo at the top and Scorpio at the bottom of the fortune ranking.

You can check out the trailer below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: