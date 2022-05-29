Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Is All About Figue

Atlus released another daily trailer of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the characters that will appear in the game.

We take a look at Figue, one of the protagonists of the game, who was previously featured in the latest character trailer.

As usual, the trailer also includes a daily horoscope displaying Sagittarius at the top of the fortune ranking, and Aries at the bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here's how Atlus officially describes the game: