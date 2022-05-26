Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Character Trailer All About Ringo & Figue

Today Atlus wasn’t content with just releasing its daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, so they released a second.

This one is a character trailer focusing on two of the main characters of the game, Ringo and Figue. We get to see them both in cutscenes going deeper into the story, and in gameplay action.

You can watch it below, keeping in mind that this one includes English subtitles, but you may need to activate them manually with the “CC” button.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: