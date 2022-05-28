Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Chironnupu With New Trailer

Today Atlus released another daily trailer of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will appear in the game.

We take a look at Chironnupu, a demon relatively new to the Shin Megami Tensei series that also recently appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the trailer also includes a daily horoscope displaying Scorpio at the top of the fortune ranking, and Cancer at the bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

