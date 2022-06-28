Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets Extensive Trailer Revealing the Soul Matrix & its Gameplay

Today Atlus released another extensive trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on a relevant gameplay feature.

We get to see the Soul Matrix, a series of dungeons dedicated to your teammates that lets you deepen your relationship with them the deeper you go.

Within these dungeons, you can also learn new Summoner Skills and defeat super-powerful “risky enemies.”

The video also showcases gameplay, providing an example of what you can find in the Soul Matrix.

You can check the video out below. Keep in mind that English subtitles are provided, but you may need to manually activate them.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: