Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer & Tons of Gameplay; First DLC Details Announced

Today Atlus released a new trailer and showcased a lot of gameplay of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, on top of announcing details on DLC.

Today Atlus released a new trailer and showcased a lot of gameplay of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

The trailer is in Japanese but includes English subtitles. That being said, you may have to activate them manually with the “CC” button. It provides another look at the characters and story.

The gameplay focuses on a mission provided by Madame Ginko, on top of a lot of additional activities like shopping, demon fusion, and more. The version showcased is the PS5 version and it’s all in Japanese.

We also hear about the DLC that we can expect. The announced packages are as follows:

An additional scenario with new characters titled “Lost Numbers.”

Additional Costumes and BGM.

Additional Demons.

Money, Incense, & Experience

A “Soul Hackers 2 DLC all-in-one bundle including all of the above.

More DLC will come, but will be announced at a later time.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, and the latest.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one showcasing Kodama, one showing Orobas, one featuring Decarabia, one revealing Lemon Frost, one showcasing Cybele, one starring Ouyamatsumi, one revealing Chimera, and one focusing on Lamia.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: