Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Chimera with New Trailer

Today Atlus released one of its daily trailers of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will appear in the game.

This time around the trailer reveals Chimera, a demon that has been part of the series for basically forever, including the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope displaying Taurus at the top of the fortune ranking and Aries at the bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: