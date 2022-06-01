Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Orobas With New Trailer

Today Atlus released another daily trailer of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will appear in the game.

We take a look at Orobas, a demon that debuted a long time ago in the Shin Megami Tensei series and also recently appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope displaying Libra at the top of the fortune ranking and Aquarius at the bottom.

You can check it out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: