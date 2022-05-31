Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Kodama With New Trailer

Today Atlus released another daily trailer of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will appear in the game.

Today Atlus released another daily trailer of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will appear in the game.

We take a look at Kodama, a demon that debuted in Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne that also recently appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope displaying Scorpio at the top of the fortune ranking and Cancer at the bottom.

You can check it out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, and the latest.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including another revealing Orthrus, one focusing on a ramen stall, one showcasing Mothman, one revealing Pyro Jack, another about Chironnupu, one about Figue, and one focusing on pizza.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: