Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals the Return of Lemon Frost

Today Atlus released another daily trailer of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will appear in the game.

Today Atlus released another daily trailer of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will appear in the game.

This time around the trailer reveals the return of Lemon Frost, another variation of the Frost family that debuted in the original Soul Hackers like Strawberry Frost and Melon Frost and has been absent from the series for a long time.

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope displaying Leo at the top of the fortune ranking and Taurus at the bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, and the latest.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including another showcasing Mothman, one revealing Pyro Jack, another about Chironnupu, one about Figue, one focusing on pizza, one showcasing Kodama, one showing Orobas, and one featuring Decarabia.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: