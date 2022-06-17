Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Gets New Trailer Revealing the Glorious Return of Turbo-Granny

Today Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the demons that will appear in the game.

Today’s reveal is rather relevant as it marks the return of one of the original Soul Hackers’ rarest demons, which appeared only in Persona 2: Eternal Punishment afterward, Turbo-granny! You can check her out in the clip below in all her glory.

The trailer also includes the traditional daily horoscope, with Taurus at the top of the fortune ranking and Pisces at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: