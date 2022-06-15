Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Gets New Trailer Revealing the Return of Kresnik

Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the demons that will appear in the game.

This time around we get to see an old friend who was skipped in Shin Megami Tensei V, Kresnik, who originally debuted in Soul Hackers’ predecessor Devil Summoner.

The trailer also includes the traditional daily horoscope, with Aries at the top of the fortune ranking and Aquarium at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: