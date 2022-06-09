Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Visits Bar Heidrun for a Green Apple Cider With New Trailer

Today Atlus released the inevitable daily trailer of its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the locations featured in the game.

This time around we return to the bar named “Heidrun,” which our heroes use as a hangout. Apparently, you can order a drink called “green apple cider.”

As usual, the trailer also includes the daily horoscope displaying Taurus at the top of the fortune ranking and Gemini at the bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: