Soul Hackers 2 Gets New Trailers Revealing English Voiceover & Zhen as Pre-Orders Become Available

Today Atlus had a few reveals to share about its upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, including the beginning of pre-orders.

First of all, we get to take a look at a new English trailer, this time including a glimpse at the English voiceovers. We don’t get to hear much, but we also get another look at the game.

We also get word that both digital and physical pre-orders have been kicked off, including three digital editions.

Here’s what you can expect and the pricing.

Digital Pre-orders – Standard Edition $59.99, Digital Deluxe $69.99 & Premium Edition $89.99 Digital pre-orders are available beginning today for Soul Hackers 2. Receive a pre-order exclusive Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Outfit pack at launch when you place your digital pre-order now for any digital edition. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the Full Game, Booster Item Pack and Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers The Premium Edition includes the Full Game, Booster Item Pack, Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers, Costume & BGM pack, Bonus Demon Pack, and two digital premium exclusives: Ai-ho Demon and Mary’s Maid Frock Outfit



A physical edition for PlayStation and Xbox consoles is also available for $59.99. Among the retailers mentioned in the press release, we find Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy.

A second trailer from the Japanese arm of the developer is the usual daily video, this time revealing Zhen. It’s a demon that debuted in the original Soul Hackers’ predecessor Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner, and it also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

The trailer also includes the usual daily horoscope, and this time Capricorn is at the top of the fortune ranking, while Cancer is at the bottom. Looks like it’s my lucky day.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here's how Atlus officially describes the game: