Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Pixie

Today Atlus revealed another of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will appear in the game.

This time around it’s a classic, Pixie, that has been part of the Shin Megami Tensei series since basically forever, including the recently-released Shin Megami Tensei V.

The trailer also includes the usual daily horoscope, and this time Leo is at the top of the fortune ranking, while Gemini is at the bottom.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

