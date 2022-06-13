Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Gets New Trailer Showing Sabbath with Ananta, Ganesha, & More

Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the demons that will appear in the game.

Today Atlus released one of its long series of daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the demons that will appear in the game.

This time around we don’t see just a video, but a bunch executing a Sabbath, including Ananta, Anzu, Kodama, Orobas, Ganesha, Chimera, and Zhen.

The trailer also includes the traditional daily horoscope, but this is the occasional (almost) everyone is lucky version. If you’re Pisces, Gemini, Scorpio, Taurus, Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo, you can expect a good day, at least if you believe in horoscopes.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, and the latest, on top of tons of gameplay.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one starring Ouyamatsumi, one revealing Chimera, one focusing on Lamia, one showing the bar named Heidrun, one focusing on Zhen, one showcasing Pixie, one revealing Cu Chulainn, and one showing off Anzu.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: