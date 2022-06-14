Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Gets New Trailer About Cup Noodles & Convenience Store

Today Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the elements that will appear in the game.

This time around we go back to the “Breaking Mart” convenience store with Ringo presenting a very basic meal, the classic “instant cup noodles.”

The trailer also includes the traditional daily horoscope, with Taurus at the top of the fortune ranking and Virgo at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: