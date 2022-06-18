Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Oberon

Today Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the demons that will appear in the game.

Today’s reveal is about Oberon, the king of fairies, who has been around pretty much forever and even appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

The trailer also includes the traditional daily horoscope, with Acquarium at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: