Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Gets New Trailer Featuring Sabbath With Turbo-Granny, Kali, & More

Today Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the demons that will appear in the game.

Today’s trailer is another showcasing a Sabbath (a special additional attack including a bunch of demons). It includes Turbo-Granny, Kali, Makami, Kresnik, Andras, Cu Chulainn, and more.

The trailer also includes the daily horoscope, but this time around it’s the version that lists 8 lucky signs for June 24: Leo, Pisces, Aries, Cancer, Scorpio,Virgo, Capricorn, and Libra.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: