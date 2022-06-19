Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Gets New Trailer About a Ramen Stall & Hiyashi Chuuka

Today Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the elements of the game.

Today’s trailer returns to the small ramen stall in Karakucho, featuring a dish called “Inspirational Hiyashi Chuuka.” If you’re wondering, Hiyashi Chuuka is cold ramen usually served in the summer, which I personally find terrible, but many swear by it.

The trailer also includes the traditional daily horoscope, with Taurus at the top of the fortune ranking and Aries at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: