Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Makami

Today Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the demons that will appear in the game.

Today’s reveal is about Makami, that has been around since its debut in Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

The trailer also includes the traditional daily horoscope, with Pisces at the top of the fortune ranking and Virgo at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: