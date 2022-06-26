Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Take-Minakata

Atlus released the inevitable daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will appear in the game.

Today’s reveal showcases Take-Minakata, a demon that has been part of the series for a long time and has also appeared in Shin Megami Tensei V.

The trailer also includes the traditional daily horoscope, with Sagittarius at the top of the fortune ranking and Capricorn at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: