Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Seiryu

Today Atlus released another of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will be featured in the game.

Today’s video showcases Seiryu, a demon that has been part of the series since basically forever and has also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

The trailer also includes the traditional daily horoscope, with Libra at the top of the luck ranking and Scorpio at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: