Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer All About Weird Pizza

Atlus released another daily trailer of Soul Hackers 2, focusing on some of the locations and dishes that will be featured in the game.

Today Atlus released another daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on some of the locations and dishes that will be featured in the game.

We return to the Pizzeria “Bon Appetite” where apparently you can order pizza named “Accuracy Bambino.”

Funnily, as an Italian, I’ve never in my life heard of a kind of pizza named “Bambino.” After a bit of research, turns out it’s a freestyle pizza concept somewhat popular in Japan that involves toppings popular with children (“Bambino” in Italian means “Child”), like corn, tuna, and bacon. The things you learn from the trailer of a game…

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Libra at the top of the fortune ranking and cancer at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, and the latest, on top of tons of gameplay, and another trailer revealing the English cast.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one focusing on ramen, one showcasing Makami, one revealing Skadi, one focusing on Mithras, revealing a Sabbath, one marking the return of Saturnus, one revealing Milky Frost, one featuring Take-Minakata, one showcasing Seiryu, and one showing a Sabbath.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: