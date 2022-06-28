Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Showing Sabbath With Dakini, Lemon Frost, & More

Atlus released its daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will be featured in the game.

Today Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on some of the demons that will be featured in the game.

Today’s video showcases another Sabbath, a feature of the game that lets you unleash a bunch of demons at the same time for a bonus attack.

It includes Dakini, Seiryu, Take-Minakata, Chironnupu, Lemon Frost, Archangel, Bicorn, Pazuzu, and Thunderbird

The trailer also includes the daily horoscope, but this one features eight lucky signs for today instead of the usual ranking. If you’re Cancer, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces, Scorpio, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, or Virgo, June 29 is going to be a good day (if you believe i this kind of stuff).

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, and the latest, on top of tons of gameplay, and another trailer revealing the English cast.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one showcasing Oberon, one focusing on ramen, one showcasing Makami, one revealing Skadi, one focusing on Mithras, revealing a Sabbath, one marking the return of Saturnus, one revealing Milky Frost, one featuring Take-Minakata, and one showcasing Seiryu.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: