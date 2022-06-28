Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Showing Sabbath With Dakini, Lemon Frost, & More
Atlus released its daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will be featured in the game.
Today Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on some of the demons that will be featured in the game.
Today’s video showcases another Sabbath, a feature of the game that lets you unleash a bunch of demons at the same time for a bonus attack.
It includes Dakini, Seiryu, Take-Minakata, Chironnupu, Lemon Frost, Archangel, Bicorn, Pazuzu, and Thunderbird
The trailer also includes the daily horoscope, but this one features eight lucky signs for today instead of the usual ranking. If you’re Cancer, Libra, Capricorn, Pisces, Scorpio, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, or Virgo, June 29 is going to be a good day (if you believe i this kind of stuff).
You can check the video out below.
Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.
Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game:
“Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and ATLUS’s next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world.
Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.”