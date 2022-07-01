Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Fortuna

Atlus released another daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on some of the demons that will be featured in the game.

This time we get the reveal of Fortuna, a demon that appropriately debuted in the original Soul Hackers and also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Aquarius at the top of the fortune ranking and Pisces at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here's how Atlus officially describes the game: