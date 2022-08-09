Lilith Uses Her Snake as Clothing in New Soul Hackers 2 Trailer

tlus has released another trailer revealing one of the demons that will be included in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

Atlus has released another trailer revealing one of the demons that will be included in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

This trailer features Lilith and her usual snake that covers all that needs to be strategically covered. She originally debuted all the way back in the original Shin Megami Tensei and also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like in most daily trailers, Atlus also provided a daily horoscope, which has Taurus at the top of the fortune ranking and Gemini at the bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: