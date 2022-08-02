Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets Smooth Daily Trailer With Silky Reveal

Atlus has revealed another demon that will be included in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2 with one of its daily trailers.

This trailer showcased Silky, a demon inspired by Celtic mythology that debuted in Ronde for Sega Saturn in 1997. It also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Aquarius at the top of the fortune ranking and Pisces at the bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: