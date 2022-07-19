Soul Hackers 2 Gets New Trailer Showing New Game Plus, Safe House, Meals, Shops, & More.

If one trailer a day of Soul Hackers 2 was not enough, today Atlus released another one, providing a look at the features of the JRPG.

If one trailer a day of Soul Hackers 2 was not enough, today Atlus released another extensive one, providing a deeper look at the gameplay features of the upcoming JRPG.

The first segment is dedicated to the safe house and meals. In the safe house, you can receive some of the items purchased by DLC, on top of having meals with your friends after purchasing them at various stores.

Since meals increase various stats, it’s a good idea to have a meal to prepare before facing a dungeon.

The second segment focuses on stores, providing an extensive look at the various establishments where we can purchase goods and services.

The third segment shows off the new game plus, which lets you choose which elements you want to carry over into the next playthrough.

On top of that, certain personal events happen only after clearing the game once, while certain requests to face stronger enemies will also appear.

You can also select the level of difficulty between easy, normal, and hard, while “very hard” will be added with a free DLC.

Speaking of DLC, some have been revealed at the end of the video, alongside the opening of pre-orders on Steam and the PC system requirements.

You can watch it below. Do keep in mind that this one has English subtitles but you may have to activate them manually with the “cc” button.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: