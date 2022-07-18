Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Shows Another Sabbath in Action in New Trailer

Today Atlus has released another of its inevitable daily trailers of the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei spin-off JRPG Soul Hackers 2.

The video goes back to showing another Sabbath, which is a special attack that can be unleashed under certain conditions, letting a bunch of your demons deal damage at once.

Specifically, we take a look at Anubis, Suzaku, Unicorn, Tsuchigumo, Valkyrie, Throne, Black Frost, Hare of Inaba, Shiisaa, Vasuki, and more.

At the end of the video, there’s also the usual horoscope. Like the other videos in which a Sabbath is shown, most zodiac signs are depicted as lucky today, including Leo, Cancer, Aquarium, Sagittarius, Libra, Gemini, Capricorn, Taurus, Aries, Scorpio, Virgo, and Pisces.

You can enjoy the trailer below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

