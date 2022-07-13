Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Showing Another Sabbath in Action

Atlus released another daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the demons that will be featured in the game.

This time the trailer focuses on showing another Sabbath, a feature that lets you unleash all of your equipped demons in a devastating bonus attack.

We see Mad Gasser, Mermaid, Poltergeist, Dominion, Nue, Bugbear, Cockatrice, Nezha, Garuda, Ippon-Datara, and Nozuchi.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, but this time around it just shows a bunch of signs considered lucky, specifically Capricorn, Aquarius, Taurus, Libram, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, and Sagittarius.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

