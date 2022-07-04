Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Showing COMP Smith

Atlus released its daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the locations that will be featured in the game.

This time we get to take a look at COMP Smith. As the name suggests, it’s a store where you can upgrade your COMPs, which are basically the main weapons and summoning devices in the game.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Capricorn at the top of the fortune ranking and Gemini at the bottom. Looks like it’s my lucky day today.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

