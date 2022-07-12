Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Revealing Yurlungur

Image source: Atlus

Atlus released its daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will be featured in the game.

Atlus released one of its daily trailers of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will be featured in the game.

This time we get to take a look at Yurlungur, a demon that has been part of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise pretty much forever and also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Aries at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, one more, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, and the latest, on top of tons of gameplay, and another trailer revealing the English cast.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one revealing Fortuna, one showcasing Succubus, one starring Fafnir, one showing COMP Smith, one featuring a Sabbath, one showing off Melchizedek, one featuring Cerberus, one showcasing Kurama Tengu, one starring Baal, and one featuring Dominion.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: