Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer Showing Another Sabbath

Today Atlus released its daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on the demonsthat will be featured in the game.

To be precise, we get to take a look at another sabbath, including Fafnir, Setanta, Fortuna, Thoth, Succubus, and many more. A sabbath is a mechanic that lets you unleash your demons together for a special attack.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which this time just lists a bunch of lucky signs, including Leo, Capricorn, Aquarius, Virgo, Taurus, Libra, Gemini, Aries, Cancer, and Sagittarius.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

Here's how Atlus officially describes the game: