Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Ishtar With New Trailer

Atlus released another daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will be featured in the game.

Atlus released another daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will be featured in the game.

This time the trailer reveals Ishtar, another demon that has been part of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise pretty much forever and also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Aquarius at the top of the fortune ranking and Aries at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese launch on August 25.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, one more, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, and the latest, on top of tons of gameplay, and another trailer revealing the English cast.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one showing COMP Smith, one featuring a Sabbath, one showing off Melchizedek, one featuring Cerberus, one showcasing Kurama Tengu, one starring Baal, one featuring Dominion, one Showcasing Yurlungur, one showing a Sabbath, and one revealing Anubis.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: