Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Nekomata With New Trailer

Atlus has revealed another demon that will be included in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2 with one of its daily trailers.

This trailer showcased Nekomata, a demon inspired by Japanese mythology that has been part of the series since the very beginning. It also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Sagittarius at the top of the fortune ranking and Aries at the bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: