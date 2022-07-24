Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Okuninushi With New Trailer

Another daily trailer of the JRPG Soul Hackers 2 has been released by Atlus, focusing on one of the demons that will be featured in the game.

This trailer shows off Okuninushi, another demon inspired by Japanese folklore that first debuted in Megami Tensei II in 1990. It also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Sagittarius at the top of the fortune ranking and Pisces at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: