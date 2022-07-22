Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Gets New Trailer About the Story and the World
If one Soul Hackers 2 trailer a day wasn’t enough for you, Atlus released an extra video for its upcoming Shin Megami Tensei spin-off JRPG.
If one Soul Hackers 2 trailer a day wasn’t enough for you, today Atlus released an extra video for its upcoming Shin Megami Tensei spin-off JRPG.
The trailer focuses on illustrating the world of the game, in which technology has reached consciousness and predicted the end of the world. In order to prevent it, “Aion” sends its agents Ringo and Figue to establish the first contact with the humans who are most crucial for the mission.
You can check it out below. Unfortunately this one is only in Japanese, and while it has a variety of subtitles, English is missing.
Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.
You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, one more, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, a fifth, and a sixth, on top of tons of gameplay, and another trailer revealing the English cast.
You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one showcasing Yurlungur, one showing a Sabbath, one revealing Anubis, one starring Ishtar, one showcasing a pizza place, one including Dionysus, one focusing on another Sabbath, one showcasing Loa, one revealing Futsunushi, and one focusing on Sukuna-Hikona.
Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game:
“Soul Hackers 2 inherits the essence of Devil Summoner: Soul Hacker, while evolving the game concept with a more defined art style, addictive RPG gameplay and ATLUS’s next-level storytelling. Set in the Shin Megami Tensei universe, Soul Hackers 2 follows a brand new story about two Agents of Aion, Ringo and Figure, and their fight to stop the destruction of the world.
Produced and directed by Eiji Ishida and Mitsuru Hirata, other featured staff includes music composed by MONACA, character designs by Shirow Miwa and Production Manager Shinjiro Takata.”