Soul Hackers 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, & PC Reveals Futsunushi With New Trailer

Image Source: Atlus

Atlus released one more daily trailer of the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2, focusing on one of the demons that will be featured in the game.

This time the trailer reveals Futsunushi, a demon that has debuted in Majin Tensei II: Spiral Nemesis and also appeared in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like most daily trailers, we also get the daily horoscope, which sees Scorpio at the top of the fortune ranking and Libra at the bottom.

You can check the video out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25.

Here's how Atlus officially describes the game: